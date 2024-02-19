BOSTON — Not long after those at TD Garden on Monday honored Brad Marchand for recently playing his 1,000th career game, the Boston Bruins captain did his own celebrating.

Marchand jostled with Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley late in the first period. Marchand ultimately got the better of the 5-foot-11, 186-pound Hanley, registering a takedown before officials got involved.

You can watch it here courtesy of the New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky.

There weren’t many fists thrown by either Marchand or Hanley in the brief scrap, but the decision nevertheless went to Marchand.