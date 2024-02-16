It wasn’t one of Brandon Carlo’s finer moments on the ice, but the Boston Bruins defenseman responded to it with some self-deprecating humor.

Carlo had an unfortunate skating gaffe late in the second period turn into a goal in Boston’s 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden on Thursday night. Carlo received a pass from Brad Marchand at the offensive blue line and with no one around him, Carlo lost an edge and fell to the ice. The turnover set up a 3-on-1 for the Kraken with Eeli Tolvanen burying a goal.

Instead of lamenting the mistake, Carlo poked fun at himself.

“I might need to take some skating lessons tomorrow,” Carlo joked with reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Those things happen, like I said. I’ve been through it plenty of times, had some blooper reels. So, nothing that I haven’t been through before, but when they end up in the back of the net it definitely stings a little bit more. Nothing I can do about it now. Just brush it off my back.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carlo didn’t stop there, though. The veteran Bruins defenseman had one more quip about the lowlight play.

“I’m sure my daughter will have fun on YouTube, googling that one in the future,” Carlo told reporters, per WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin.

Carlo, who ended up being a minus-1 for the game and received 18:27 of ice time, wasn’t known for his skating ability before the miscue and surely won’t be known for it after this play.