Is it possible that the Boston Bruins, the team with the most points in the NHL since 2022-23, are underrated in the eyes of their peers?

It (kind of) appears that way.

The B’s haven’t exactly been tabbed as the most underrated team in hockey, but their roster is full of players who received that tag in The Athletic’s annual anonymous player poll. Boston had five representatives on the list, which was the most of any team.

Pavel Zacha received 1.79% of the vote, which might not sound like a huge deal but is seventh-most on a list that included 66 names. Charlie Coyle also received multiple votes, while Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Trent Frederic each received a vote.

Marchand and McAvoy’s spots on the list might have more to do with public perception than their actual play, but the other three men listed have done enough this season to certainly take a leap in the eyes of most.

Zacha’s been a different player since joining Boston, collecting 21 goals and 36 assists last season, both of which were career-high numbers. He’s on pace to score 19 goals and 38 assists this season. Frederic’s on his way to setting a new career-best mark in goals, sitting just four away from surpassing his most. He’s already set a new high in assists with 15.

Coyle’s taken perhaps the biggest leap of all, emerging as a true top-six center and setting himself up to set career-best marks in goals, assists and points.

It’s been a great individual season for those listed and has all the makings of a great season for the team.