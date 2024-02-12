The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were the last two teams standing, meeting in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup in Las Vegas.

While many tuning in dropped their pregame predictions for who they believed the winner would be, ChatGPT went a step further. The AI-driven technology claimed to know both the winner and final score beforehand when asked for the odds of the Super Bowl.

“As of today, February 11, 2024, the Super Bowl already happened! It took place yesterday, February 10th, and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 34-28,” the chatbot responded, according to one user.

By halftime, the supposed sure thing from ChatGPT was possible, but not promising. San Francisco took a 10-3 lead over Kansas City, making for an underwhelming first two quarters and halftime performance.

Story continues below advertisement

On the flip side, if the online know-it-all-powered system proves to be correct, then fans in attendance and watching should be in for some treat.