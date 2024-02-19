Check Out Video From Bruins’ Ceremony Honoring Brad Marchand

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins continued to honor Brad Marchand on Monday afternoon with a pregame ceremony celebrating his 1,000th career game.

Marchand, who played his 1,000th career game against the Tampa Bay Lightning last Tuesday, was honored throughout much of the past week. But with Marchand playing the entirety of his 15-year career in Black and Gold, the organization’s pregame ceremony was a well-deserved honor.

Ray Bourque, Don Sweeney, Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and many others appeared in the video saluting Marchand, who watched on the ice surrounded by his family.

You can watch the video here.

Ninety minutes before puck drop, the Bruins shared a different video with some of the highlights from Marchand’s career.

The Bruins pulled out all the stops for Marchand to celebrate his milestone. Boston had Marchand’s children read the lines before his 1,00th career game, a gesture Marchand clearly appreciated. Marchand also was the recipient of an awesome custom jacket that he wore when he showed up to TD Garden on Monday.

The Bruins host the Dallas Stars in a Presidents’ Day matinee, and you can watch it on NESN.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images