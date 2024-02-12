The Kansas City Chiefs ultimately sealed the deal by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night. However, how would that nail-bitter have ended had Tom Brady taken the field in place of Patrick Mahomes?

FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless, as expected, answered that very question shortly after Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco — and after Mahomes tied NFL great Joe Montana with a third Super Bowl MVP.

“Brady would’ve beaten that Niners team in regulation, by 14,” Bayless posted on X platform.

Brady would've beaten that Niners team in regulation, by 14. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 12, 2024

Mahomes and the Chiefs didn’t have as nearly as an easy of a time putting the 49ers away as Bayless envisioned Brady would in an alternate reality.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout Kansas City’s final drive in regulation, Mahomes made two notable mistakes that could’ve proven to be more costly. Mahomes refused to spike the ball to stop the clock and give the Chiefs at least one more play just before failing to connect with a wide-open Rashee Rice in the end zone. Instead, Mahomes aimed for a covered Travis Kelce while Rice stood with plenty of room to end the game and San Francisco’s chances at new life.

Nevertheless, Mahomes and the Chiefs once again found a way.

After the 49ers connected on a field goal to start overtime, Mahomes pulled a Brady and took over, leading Kansas City to the promised land. Mahomes executed a picture-perfect connection to wideout Mecole Hardman Jr., nearly identical to the “corndog” play the Chiefs ran in their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Brady, the face behind a dynasty with the New England Patriots, is no stranger to predicaments similar to Kansas City’s in the fourth quarter and overtime. Throughout a 23-year career, Brady recorded 14 game-winning drives in the playoffs, 58 total and six in the Super Bowl — all NFL records.

With three Super Bowls down and four left to match Brady’s NFL-record total of seven, Mahomes still has plenty of work to do.