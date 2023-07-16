What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Told Mavericks’ Grant Williams After Trade

Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams routinely busted each others’ chops over the course of their time together as Celtics teammates.

So when the duo was split up via trade, it was only right they followed suit.

Williams grabbed dinner with Tatum in Las Vegas two days after the fifth-year forward was moved to Dallas in a three-time team deal with Boston and San Antonio. And as they dined, Tatum unleashed some friendly trash talk.

“I’m gonna bust your (butt) when we play Dallas,” Tatum told Williams, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Tatum and Williams formed a close bond across four seasons together in Boston, so the latter knew exactly which buttons to press with his retort.

“You think? You can’t go left. And I’m gonna be physical with you, and you’ll go cry to the referees,” Williams replied to Tatum.

This wasn’t the only time Tatum and Williams took aim at each other in the days following the trade. The four-time All-Star also gave his now-former Celtics teammate a hard time right after he was formally introduced by the Mavericks.

All told, NBA fans could be treated to a high level of entertainment when Boston and Dallas meet this season.