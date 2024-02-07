Don’t expect the Celtics to make a seismic splash before the NBA trade deadline passes.

That said, there isn’t an expectation for radio silence in Boston prior to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In a column published Wednesday morning, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach provided some insight on how the Celtics are preparing to utilize the trade market before the league’s window for deals closes.

“According to league sources, it would be a surprise if the Celtics did not complete at least one deal prior to Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline,” Himmelsbach wrote. “But the most likely route, the sources said, would be adding a bench piece who probably would serve as insurance in case one of the main rotation players is injured.

“Of course, a source said, there will be discussions about bigger deals, as it is fairly common for trades that appeared dead to be resuscitated in the final minutes before the deadline. But given the landscape around the league and the wariness about throwing off their momentum, a significant deal by the Celtics remains improbable.”

Boston has been attached in trade rumors to several players who could potentially improve Joe Mazzulla’s bench. Among the reported trade targets are Otto Porter Jr., Lonnie Walker, Andre Drummond and former Celtic Kelly Olynyk.

But if the C’s ultimately decide to stand pat before the deadline, it won’t concern Mazzulla. Boston’s head coach is “very” comfortable and confident with his roster as is.