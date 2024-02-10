Patriots Fit? Finding Perfect Team For Top QB’s In 2024 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots almost certainly will select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they’re not the only team looking for their signal-caller of the future.

It’s actually pretty shocking how much competition they’ll have.

The Patriots are preceded by the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders in the draft order, and could see both organizations select a quarterback. The Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are among those who also have a need at the position, though some aren’t quite as immediate. That’s a fairly large number of teams who will all be fighting over a short list of prospects, though.

It looks like we know who will be making the decisions on where those prospects will end up, too, as all head executive, head coach and offensive coordinator vacancies that will be filled, have been. Those decision makers will do what they feel is necessary to make their team better, but that sometimes comes at the detriment of the prospect.

Story continues below advertisement

If we had it our way, this is where each of the top six quarterback prospects would end up, giving them the best chance for future success.

Caleb Williams — Washington Commanders

If you’re looking for early success out of a rookie signal-caller, one of the best things you can do is provide him with some sort of continuity from his college days. The Commanders have an opportunity to do that, having hired Williams’ offensive coordinator at USC, Kliff Kingsbury, to serve in the same role on their staff.

Washington can also provide Williams with weapons, as Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel is a better group than just about every other QB-needy team has to offer. He could elevate a Commanders offense that looked surprisingly competent last season.

Michael Penix Jr. — Seattle Seahawks

If you read the last two paragraphs, you can just apply the same idea here.

Story continues below advertisement

The Seahawks reportedly hired former Washington play caller Ryan Grubb on Friday, setting themselves up for a nice transition should they choose to look to the future and select his college quarterback — Penix. Geno Smith has good football left in him, but selecting Penix would allow Seattle to sit him for a year before dropping him into a very capable offense.

J.J. McCarthy — New York Jets

McCarthy could use some seasoning before being handed the reigns to an offense, and what better QB to sit behind than Aaron Rodgers? It doesn’t matter what your thoughts are on Rodgers as a person, he’s proven to be a solid mentor to his highly-drafted successors.

This also feels like something that has the propensity to blow up in the Jets’ face, which makes it more likely they actually do it.

Drake Maye — New England Patriots

The Patriots need someone who’s capable of coming into a system, learning quick and elevating the talent around them. Maye needs to end up in a place that has a good defense and is willing to mold itself to what he does best. This one is a match made in heaven.

Story continues below advertisement

Maye would give New England everything Mac Jones didn’t, possessing the athleticism, attitude and arm talent that can help the Patriots turn things around rather quickly.

Jayden Daniels — Atlanta Falcons

Daniels is ready to go, and there’s no better offense for him to be dropped into than Atlanta’s. He’d be able to throw the ball to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, while running a creative option scheme with Bijan Robinson and the Falcons’ stable of backs.

The fun-factor here is off the charts.

Bo Nix — Denver Broncos

Broncos head coach Sean Payton just wants someone who is willing to run his offense the way he envisions. Bo Nix needs to be placed in a system where he’s expected to work through minimal reads and make the right decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

Russell Wilson will always be the more talented player, but it doesn’t seem like that’s what Payton wants. He wants a guy like Nix.