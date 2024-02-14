Patrice Bergeron played hundreds of games alongside Brad Marchand with the Boston Bruins.

Bergeron, who retired last season, wasn’t on the ice when Marchand played in his 1,000th career regular-season game Tuesday night in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. But the Bruins great was in the building.

Bergeron was in attendance to see his former linemate accomplish the exclusive feat and also spent some time reflecting on Marchand’s career, including remembering his first impression of Marchand.

“What I saw was a very determined kid that wanted to make an impression anyway he could,” Bergeron told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley. “I remember seeing him at dev camp the first time and then obviously at training camp. I just saw a kid that was determined, that was eager to learn and wanted to stick around and make a name for himself anyway he could.”

Bergeron was already six seasons into his career when Marchand got his first taste of the NHL during the 2009-10 season. But Marchand isn’t the same player now that he was back then with Bergeron seeing plenty of growth and maturity from the winger.

“I think his awareness in so many areas,” Bergeron said. “I think it’s the way he has approached each and every game with the experience. I think he used to, at times, making people kind of tick or get under their skin in a way that maybe was taking his game off as well. And I think over time, he learned to do it in a way that was hurting the other team and he was actually thriving on it.”

Marchand has also displayed consistency and longevity while putting together his stellar career, which could help land him in the Hall of Fame one day. The 35-year-old has scored at least 20 goals in 11 straight seasons and is up to 397 goals and 515 assists — he had two helpers against the Lightning — for 912 points.

“He’s become one of the best left wingers in the game,” Bergeron said. “I’m so proud of him.”