Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates had their Super Bowl celebration turn into a nightmare Wednesday.

After the team’s parade and ensuing Super Bowl LVIII rally, a shooting took the life of at least one person and left 10-15 people injured, according to officials. Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves called the shooting near Union Station a “tragedy,” per ABC News.

Mahomes and a few of his teammates took to social media Wednesday to offer their well-wishes.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.



Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024

All Chiefs players, coaches and staff were deemed safe, according to police.