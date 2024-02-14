Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates had their Super Bowl celebration turn into a nightmare Wednesday.
After the team’s parade and ensuing Super Bowl LVIII rally, a shooting took the life of at least one person and left 10-15 people injured, according to officials. Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves called the shooting near Union Station a “tragedy,” per ABC News.
Mahomes and a few of his teammates took to social media Wednesday to offer their well-wishes.
All Chiefs players, coaches and staff were deemed safe, according to police.
