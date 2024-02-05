Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested Saturday night in Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, per ESPN citing online jail records.

The father of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was charged with Driving While Intoxicated 3rd Or More and had bond set at $10,000. The 54-year-old Mahomes was released from Smith County Jail on Sunday morning.

According to Texas state law, per ESPN, the charge Mahomes Sr. is facing is a third-degree felony and carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years if convicted. The former Major League Baseball pitcher pleaded guilty to a separate DWI charge in Texas in 2018, this year his son was drafted by Kansas City, and served 40 days of jail time on weekends, per ESPN.

Mahomes Sr.’s latest arrest came less than 24 hours before his son and the Chiefs traveled to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Kansas City on Sunday will battle the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, where Mahomes II will try to win the third Super Bowl of his career.