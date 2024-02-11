The 2023 season was an absolute nightmare for the Patriots, but there was a silver lining to the franchise’s worst campaign in decades.

By finishing with a 4-13 record, New England took control of the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Landing the franchise’s highest draft selection since 1993 came at an opportune time for Robert Kraft and company, as there is a trio of quarterbacks in this year’s class who carry superstar potential.

And with the Patriots in position to grab one of those signal-caller prospects, there reportedly was a clear emphasis on the draft when the team held interviews for its offensive coordinator position.

“The Patriots sit at No. 3 and all indications are they also will seriously consider taking a quarterback there,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on “NFL GameDay.” “In fact, one of the big questions when they were interviewing offensive coordinator candidates was, ‘What is your evaluation of those top quarterbacks?’ They end up hiring Alex Van Pelt, who’s going to play a major role in developing whoever that young quarterback potentially could be. The question is: Will the guy the Patriots want actually slide to them?”

Story continues below advertisement

The question Pelissero mentioned is a fascinating one, as New England theoretically could be pushed into a blockbuster trade if it’s disenchanted by who’s available at No. 3. And there reportedly are at least two teams that could be eager to move up the board.

That said, Jonathan Kraft reportedly wants the Patriots to use the coveted pick on a quarterback and the longtime team president apparently will have a strong influence on the selection.