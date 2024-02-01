Patriots Reportedly Looking To Make Another Offensive Coaching Hire

The New England Patriots hired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on Thursday, and reportedly aren’t wasting any time trying to fill out his new staff.

They’ve already got their eyes on someone.

The Patriots are “targeting” former Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams assistant Andy Dickerson to become their next offensive line coach, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Dickerson, 42, spent two seasons (2005-2006) in the operations department with the Patriots before moving on to have a fruitful coaching career. His last stint with the Seahawks came as their running game coordinator, and saw him develop two rookie tackles (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas) into starters during their first season.

That’s the kind of niche coaching experience the Patriots need.

The Tufts graduate interviewed for the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator opening after Van Pelt was fired.