PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Suffers Narrow Loss To Ottawa

February has not been kind to PWHL Boston as it fell to PWHL Ottawa, 4-2, on Monday evening at Tsongas Center.

It’s a fourth straight defeat for Boston — all of which have come on home ice — with its record now at 2-2-2-4. Ottawa now stands at 3-0-4-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s become too common of a theme for Boston this season and it once again was in catch-up mode against the Ottawa.

Boston leveled the score on two different occasions but watched each time as Ottawa responded with a goal to pull back in front.

Playing from behind is never a recipe for success as it shortens the margin for error. Overcoming deficits isn’t easy for any team to do and it’s proving especially difficult for Boston.

Boston has been right there in these contests, too, with the losses on its losing streak coming by no more than two goals. Playing in front could have made the difference in those matchups and put pressure on Boston’s opponents instead of it being the other way around.

Boston drops into last place in the PWHL with the loss.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gabbie Hughes paced Ottawa’s offense with a two-goal performance, including netting the decisive tally in the final seconds of the second period.

— Abby Cook played in her second game for Boston since being acquired from PWHL Minnesota in the league’s first ever trade. The former Boston University defenseman scored on a shot from the blue line for her first goal in a Boston uniform.

Let's take another look at that Cook 🎯 pic.twitter.com/A1ZF3QCfxb — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) February 19, 2024

— Megan Keller continues to make an impact for Boston. The veteran defenseman registered assists on both of Boston’s goals in the loss.

UP NEXT

Boston closes out its homestand with another tilt against Ottawa on Wednesday. Puck drop from Tsongas Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.