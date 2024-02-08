BOSTON — It’s expected to be a big season for Kyle Teel as he enters his first spring training with the Boston Red Sox.

The 2023 first-round pick quickly ascended from Single-A to Double-A Portland in his first season. He hit two home runs and collected 22 RBIs off a .977 OPS in 26 minor league games last season. The 21-year-old already is considered among the top prospects in Boston’s farm system with Sox Prospects ranking him at No. 3 heading into this season.

Teel was invited to the Red Sox development program last month and got to work with fellow top prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. Director of player development Brian Abraham was well aware of the expectations placed on Teel.

“Unique in the sense that we don’t have too many rookies in the program who haven’t had a spring training,” Abraham said on the Red Sox development program last month. “We’ve joked a little bit, he’s probably coming into Fort Myers like, ‘Wow, we have a lot of players,’ because he’s only been around 60 or 70 at a time. We’re probably going to have 170 when he goes down to Fort Myers. I think just getting acclimated to his routine, understanding the full-season workload, especially the role he has behind the plate. He’s gotten a lot stronger. It was a big goal for him this offseason. And I think consistency, being able to handle both offensive side and defensive side at the upper levels is something we’re excited for him to handle and something he’s excited to take on.”

Teel was thrilled when he made his first visit to Fenway Park, but he understood his time in the majors wasn’t going to happen without putting in the work.

“I just try and control what I can, obviously I want to make it up as fast as possible,” Teel said at the Red Sox development program last month. “That’s my goal, but I’m just controlling what I can and giving it my all every day and working hard. That’s what’s important.

“My goal is to be here, but I’m only in control of aspects of my game and how hard I work. The goal is to be here, but I don’t have control of that.”

The expectations are high for Teel, Anthony and Mayer, but it’s something the trio embraced as Double-A Portland games will be must-see for those keeping a keen eye on Boston’s future.