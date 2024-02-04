Robert Kraft Reacts To Bill Belichick Not Landing Coaching Job

When Bill Belichick left the Patriots last month, most expected the future Pro Football Hall of Famer to find a new NFL coaching opportunity in short order.

But as it turned out, there wasn’t a spot for Belichick in this year’s coaching cycle.

All seven teams outside of Foxboro, Mass. that entered the offseason with a head-coaching vacancy passed on Belichick, arguably the greatest football coach of all time. In fact, only one team — the Atlanta Falcons — interviewed the eight-time Super Bowl champion after his New England exit.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday was asked about his former colleague being shut out of a job.

“Well, he’s pretty special,” Kraft said on the MusiCares Gala red carpet, per FOX News. “We were lucky to have him for a quarter of a century. We only wish him well.”

It remains to be seen what kind of market Belichick will have moving forward. The Patriots legend, even in his 70s, still can coach with the best of them, but he might need to tweak his slate of demands and preferences if he wants to make his group of suitors more robust.

In the meantime, Belichick reportedly could give media a shot as he waits for his next coaching gig.

