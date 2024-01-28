Bill Belichick probably won’t be an NFL coach in the 2024 season, but the future Pro Football Hall of Famer might end up staying close to the game.

The coaching job market appeared to be Falcons-or-bust for Belichick after he left the New England Patriots, and Atlanta ultimately decided to go in a different direction. Arthur Blank and company, who reportedly feared the ripple effect Belichick could bring to the organization, opted for Raheem Morris as their new head coach.

So, Belichick now can look for a stopgap gig or sit back and relax as he waits for his next coaching opportunity. And if he chooses the former, you might end up seeing plenty of the Patriots legend next season.

“Several sources believe a stint in television could be in Belichick’s future,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Saturday. “He’s done television both locally in New England and nationally, and he’s regarded as one of the foremost football historians today. His knowledge is unequaled, and TV networks would vie for his services.”

A media agent also told Jones that “every network would want” Belichick, who “would revolutionize media with the way he prepares.” The agent also believes Belichick is more fit for a studio analyst role rather than a color commentator position.

However, we probably shouldn’t completely rule out the possibility of Belichick coaching next season. After all, we could see a new opening once the book is officially closed on the 2023 campaign.