A handful of factors reportedly cooled off Bill Belichick’s coaching candidacy, including the New England Patriots legend’s age and apparent desire for extended control.

But with the Falcons, there might have been a sticking point that was unique to Atlanta.

In a column published Friday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe shed light on why Belichick didn’t land a new coaching job immediately after his remarkable 24-year run in Foxboro, Mass. The NFL insider detailed what went wrong between Belichick and the Falcons after it initially seemed like the sides were bound for a pact.

“They were each on a fact-finding mission to determine whether the organization’s power structure was the right fit to sustain success with Belichick, who had become accustomed to total control over football operations, as Falcons owner Arthur Blank was poised to keep his leadership structure intact,” Howe wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sources close to Belichick also cited a frosty relationship with Falcons president Rich McKay as a primary reason the parties might have decided they could or should not work together.”

The Falcons ultimately hired Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith. Belichick, meanwhile, saw his final door in the 2024 coaching cycle close last week when the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn. The Commanders reportedly considered Belichick for their job, as well.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach figures to be more in demand next year, but Belichick might have to make some concessions to ensure that happens.