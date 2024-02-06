Sam Kennedy Offers Insight Into Theo Epstein’s New Red Sox Role

Theo Epstein earned a new job title last week in his return to the Boston Red as a part owner of Fenway Sports Group and senior advisor.

But what exactly will Epstein’s responsibilities be with the Red Sox?

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy offered insight into Epstein’s role while speaking with reporters at the team’s “Truck Day” event Monday outside of Fenway Park. Kennedy said Epstein, who spent nine seasons as the general manager of the Red Sox from 2003-2011, will not have a hand in the day-to-day running of the Red Sox, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, but will be a valuable voice for not only FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gorman and Kennedy but also for new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

“He’s got great relationships throughout the front office,” Kennedy told reporters, per Cotillo, “but it’s a senior advisor role that I think will really help in terms of thinking through important decisions, thinking through near term issues, longer term issues.”

Kennedy added: “Any time you have the opportunity to have a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer as part of your organization, that’s a good thing. He’s interested in entering the ownership rank. He made an investment into Fenway Sports Group. It sends a signal that there’s a lot of confidence and belief and trust in this ownership group from his perspective. But again, we need to do the right things in the baseball operation and get the team back to where we belong.”

Epstein, 50, left his position as a formal consultant for Major League Baseball to take on this venture, but he might not be in this role for long. Kennedy revealed that taking on this job is a sort of a stopgap for Epstein, who has desires of owning a team in the future.

“It took a lot of convincing and cajoling,” Kennedy said, per Cotillo. “I knew that he was likely gonna have an interim stop before the next stop and we thought that if we could get him back into the fold, it’d be a great thing for Fenway Sports Group, for the Red Sox and for our other entities within FSG.

“I think it’s a new challenge for him. But as it relates to the Red Sox, it’ll be great to have him available for his counsel and wisdom.”