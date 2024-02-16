The internet really, really, really wants to know: Are Shams Charania and Kay Adams a couple?

The dating intrigue has reached such heights, in fact, that Pat McAfee decided to ask the NBA insider point-blank during Friday’s show whether him and the former “Good Morning Football” host are a couple.

“That’s a great colleague of mine. I think she’s amazing,” Charania said. ” … I think she’s amazing at what she does. I enjoy going on her show. Obviously, she has, to me — like with you, similarly, you make me feel comfortable when I’m on your show. She makes me feel very comfortable. We saw the Super Bowl together. We were in the suite. We were in the FanDuel suite.”

Pat McAfee asks the question everybody wants to know: Is Shams Charania dating Kay Adams? pic.twitter.com/EJdWbrSThr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 16, 2024

So, are they dating?

“I wouldn’t classify myself,” Charania said before tailing off.

Make of that what you will. But it certainly wasn’t a denial.

Speculation surrounding Charania and Adams has been rampant for a while, with the two sometimes giving off a flirtatious vibe on air. Their trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas only furthered the rumors, especially since Adams revealed Wednesday that Charania, a regular on the “Up & Adams” show, gave her a Valentine’s Day gift with a heartfelt note.

Charania has been dubbed the “Rizzgod” on social media amid the “are they or aren’t they?” mystery, and nothing he said Friday will extinguish the gossip and general interest in whether the two media personalities are an item.

After all, they seem like a good match, no? We’re certainly rooting for them, if that’s the path they choose.