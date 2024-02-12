Remember the scenario that had Bill Belichick replacing Andy Reid as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs? The speculation gained some headlines last month when ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio openly wondered if Reid could retire at the end of the season.

Well, Reid himself officially put it to rest the morning after winning his third Super Bowl. Reid confirmed he will return for the 2024 campaign as the Chiefs try to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight titles.

“I haven’t even thought about (retirement),” Reid told reporters Monday, less than 24 hours after Kansas City earned a 25-22 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. “People keep asking me. I haven’t really gone there. I haven’t really thought about it.”

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told reporters during the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII that he expected Reid would return. Hunt said he looked forward to having Reid coach the Chiefs for “many more years.”

The 65-year-old Reid has cemented himself in the GOAT conversation. Reid, now with three titles, is just 64 wins away from Don Shula’s all-time wins mark. Belichick is 15 victories behind Shula, which is probably why Reid’s pursuit has been so overlooked. If Reid keeps coaching, there’s a real possibility he can catch Shula — he has Patrick Mahomes, after all.

Regarding Belichick, it seems the future Hall of Famer will not be on an NFL sideline this season for the first time in five decades. Belichick, however, already is figured to land a coaching position for the 2025 season. Multiple owners with coaches for 2024 reportedly back-channeled with Belichick after the 71-year-old was passed over for the Atlanta Falcons vacancy.