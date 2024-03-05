The Boston Bruins will return to TD Garden on Tuesday, taking on the Edmonton Oilers in the second night of a back-to-back.

The B’s look to be getting back on track, as they’ve haven’t needed to play an extra period in three consecutive games. Boston has won two of those matchups, and bounced back nicely from an ugly loss to the New York Islanders with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

The Bruins won’t make any major changes as James van Riemsdyk plays in 1,000th career game. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery is keeping Jakub Lauko in on the fourth line, while the new-look blueline continues working together.

It’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation, as he IS STILL a member of the Bruins… obviously.

The Bruins and Oilers are scheduled to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (36-13-14)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James Van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

EDMONTON OILERS (37-20-2)

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Mattias Janmark

Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Connor Brown — Dylan Holloway — Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

