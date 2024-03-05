The Boston Bruins will return to TD Garden on Tuesday, taking on the Edmonton Oilers in the second night of a back-to-back.
The B’s look to be getting back on track, as they’ve haven’t needed to play an extra period in three consecutive games. Boston has won two of those matchups, and bounced back nicely from an ugly loss to the New York Islanders with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
The Bruins won’t make any major changes as James van Riemsdyk plays in 1,000th career game. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery is keeping Jakub Lauko in on the fourth line, while the new-look blueline continues working together.
It’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation, as he IS STILL a member of the Bruins… obviously.
The Bruins and Oilers are scheduled to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (36-13-14)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James Van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
EDMONTON OILERS (37-20-2)
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Mattias Janmark
Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Connor Brown — Dylan Holloway — Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
