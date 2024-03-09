The Bruins look for two wins in a row when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Saturday afternoon matchup at TD Garden.

Boston is coming off a dominant 4-1 home win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of members of the 2011 Stanley Cup team. Jim Montgomery’s side set the tone physically as it continues its prep for playoff hockey.

Saturday’s matchup comes a day after the NHL trade deadline. The Bruins added Pat Maroon and Andrew Peeke, neither of whom will suit up against the Penguins. Michael Bunting will make his Pittsburgh debut after he was acquired in a trade that sent Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hampus Lindholm is expected to make his return, and general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Friday that Derek Forbort is “more than likely” out for the season after he was placed on long-term injured reserve. Lindholm is expected to pair with Brandon Carlo with Mason Lohrei getting scratched from the lineup.

Linus Ullmark will start in net opposite Tristan Jarry after Jeremy Swayman got the nod Thursday.

Puck drop for Bruins-Penguins is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (37-13-15)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (28-25-8)

Michael Bunting — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rackell

Reilly Smith — Evgeni Malkin — Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi — Lars Eller — Emil Bemstrom

Jansen Harkins — Noel Acciari — Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

