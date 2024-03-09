The Bruins look for two wins in a row when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Saturday afternoon matchup at TD Garden.
Boston is coming off a dominant 4-1 home win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of members of the 2011 Stanley Cup team. Jim Montgomery’s side set the tone physically as it continues its prep for playoff hockey.
Saturday’s matchup comes a day after the NHL trade deadline. The Bruins added Pat Maroon and Andrew Peeke, neither of whom will suit up against the Penguins. Michael Bunting will make his Pittsburgh debut after he was acquired in a trade that sent Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Hampus Lindholm is expected to make his return, and general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Friday that Derek Forbort is “more than likely” out for the season after he was placed on long-term injured reserve. Lindholm is expected to pair with Brandon Carlo with Mason Lohrei getting scratched from the lineup.
Linus Ullmark will start in net opposite Tristan Jarry after Jeremy Swayman got the nod Thursday.
Puck drop for Bruins-Penguins is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (37-13-15)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (28-25-8)
Michael Bunting — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rackell
Reilly Smith — Evgeni Malkin — Valtteri Puustinen
Jesse Puljujarvi — Lars Eller — Emil Bemstrom
Jansen Harkins — Noel Acciari — Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — John Ludvig
Tristan Jarry
