Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Didn’t Want To ‘Hijack’ Nuggets Loss But Should Have

It might be more wishful thinking than anything at this point, but Celtics star Jayson Tatum is technically part of the NBA’s MVP race this season.

He’s not letting it dictate how he approaches games, however.

Boston’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday was a perfect example. Tatum was not at his best, finishing with 15 points on 13 attempts from the field and fading into the background during the Celtics’ ill-faded comeback attempt. Tatum is averaging 26.8 points per game on 19.2 shots.

It’s pretty clear that he felt taking a backseat was best for the C’s, even if it isn’t going to help his MVP case.

“I say it all the time, we talk about respecting each other’s space and understanding the flow of the game,” Tatum said, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “It’s not upon me to like hijack the game and try to make it about me and it’s a national TV game. Other guys had it going. If I have to be in the corner, if I have to be a facilitator at times, so be it.”

Jaylen Brown, who had his own issues with how things turned out Thursday, did have it going. He finished with 41 points, 14 rebounds and two steals, keeping the Celtics in the game when it looked like it would get out of hand on multiple occasions.

It was a solid reminder of why Boston is so good because they can have anyone get going on a given night. Tatum’s response, no matter how unselfish it might have been, probably isn’t what’s best for the Celtics, though.

Tatum being passive won’t ever be a recipe for success in Boston, at least not when it plays other title contenders on the road. If you need proof, just look back at Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s the game where he shot awfully from the field and hadn’t scored through three quarters, but exploded for 19 points in the fourth to force a Game 7.

That’s the guy the Celtics need, not a “facilitator.”

Tatum’s choice to become essentially a fourth option in the offense made Boston’s offense predictable. It seems like the majority of fourth-quarter possessions would see Brown drive, get fouled and miss one of his two free throws. The Celtics would then get caught on a defensive rotation and Nikola Jokic would pick them apart. It happened time and time again because Tatum wasn’t Tatum.

It’s March, so in the long run a random Thursday game won’t matter, but there are lessons to come out of it. In Tatum’s case, it’s okay for him to be selfish sometimes. And for everyone else, they’ve got to let him.