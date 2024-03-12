The Boston Celtics could be getting some representation on the FS1 airwaves as the NBA postseason draws near.

Paul Pierce “is likely joining FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ in a contributor role,” according to the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel. The deal is not finalized, according to The Post, and a FOX Sports spokesperson declined a comment.

Shannon Sharpe’s departure forced “Undisputed” to shift away from a debate-style show to a panel that joins Bayless to discuss the trending topics of the day. Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman and Rachel Nichols have been regular contributors on the program, which took a ratings hit since Sharpe left for ESPN’s “First Take.”

Pierce co-hosts the “Ticket & The Truth” podcast with fellow former Celtic Kevin Garnett, and he hasn’t been afraid to throw out outlandish takes about the current state of the NBA or his own status among Hall of Famers.

The 46-year-old has been away from cable television since he was fired by ESPN in 2021 after posting a video of himself smoking marijuana at a party that seemed to feature other NSFW elements. The 2008 NBA Finals MVP still questions why he was fired by the network, but he’ll get an opportunity to prove his worth when he joins Bayless for the NBA playoffs.