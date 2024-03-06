The New England Patriots should be optimistic about their cornerback group this offseason. It’s far from one of their biggest needs, after all.

The organization and fans are excited for the return of Christian Gonzalez, who suffered a torn labrum four games into his rookie season and never returned. Gonzalez was in the running to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at the time. Additionally, veteran Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones both are expected to return to full health in 2024 after battling their own injuries.

But the depth behind those three is largely unproven, especially with Myles Bryant set to hit the open market when free agency begins March 13, two days after the legal tampering period.

The Patriots would be wise to add another cornerback in either the draft or free agency. It already seemed like there would be a few to choose from on the open market, and another name was added to that list Wednesday.

Tre’Davious White will be a free agent as the Buffalo Bills plan to release the veteran coverman, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. White will be able to sign with a team next week.

A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, White spent the last seven seasons in Buffalo. He was one of the best players at the position during his rookie contract as he was named an First Team All-Pro in 2019 and was a second team selection the following season.

White, however, hasn’t played a full season since 2018. He’s played a combined 10 games the last two seasons — 21 combined in the last three — due to injury. The 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL in November 2021 and missed a full calendar year. Then just four games into the 2023 campaign, White suffered a torn Achilles which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

The Patriots should not bank on White jumping into the starting lineup and not missing a beat. But when healthy, White is a starter for just about every team.

If White is intrigued by a one-year deal to prove he’s healthy, which might be his only option, then he could be an intriguing addition for the Patriots. White would not need to defend an opponent’s top target given Gonzalez is able to do so. He might not even have to cover a team’s WR2 with Jones’ own ability. A healthy White against a team’s third wideout would be an advantage for the defense.

It might be enticing to White, too. After all, he plenty familiar with the AFC East given his seven-year tenure with the Bills.

If the Patriots want to add a veteran cornerback, other potential options include Marlon Humphrey, who’s been speculated to be a cap casualty, and Xavien Howard, who’s expected to be released by the Miami Dolphins. New England reportedly has shown some interest in L’Jarius Sneed, as well. Sneed could be traded by the Chiefs after Kansas City placed its franchise tag on the 2023 standout.