FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots lost one of their starting cornerbacks to a long-term injury last Sunday. But they could get the other one back this week.

Jonathan Jones is trending in the right direction and has “a chance” to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing the last three games with an ankle injury, head coach Bill Belichick said Friday.

“Good to have Jonathan out there this week,” Belichick said before the Patriots’ final Week 5 practice. “He did some things last week and was able to do more this week. So, (we’ll) come into the end of the week and see where we are with him, but certainly a lot closer than he was at this time last week.

“It’ll probably be (Friday), maybe (Saturday), make a decision on this, but I’d say he’s got a chance.”

Jones returning would be a major boost for New England’s decimated cornerback group. Standout rookie Christian Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury last week that’s expected to end his season, and Jack Jones and Marcus Jones both are on injured reserve.

The Patriots made a move this week to stem that bleeding, swinging a low-risk trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to reacquire cornerback J.C. Jackson. If Jackson can play Sunday — no guarantee, as he just arrived back in New England on Thursday — and Jones can return, the Patriots will be in solid shape at the corner position.

Starting Jones and Jackson on the outside would allow Myles Bryant to move back to his natural slot position and push Shaun Wade back into a depth role. Bryant and Wade were the Patriots’ only available cornerbacks last week following Gonzalez’s first-quarter injury, with the team opting to only use sixth-round rookie Ameer Speed on special teams.

Jones, the Patriots’ No. 1 corner last season, told MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels that he expects to play against New Orleans, barring a setback.