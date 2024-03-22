Duke will begin its 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament run Friday night with a South Region battle against Vermont in Brooklyn.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils entered The Big Dance via an at-large bid after losing to eventual champion North Carolina State in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The Catamounts, meanwhile, locked in their spot by claiming the America East Conference.

Jon Scheyer’s side is a commanding 12.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the first-round game. The winner moves on to play a Round of 32 game against either fifth-seeded Wisconsin or No. 12 James Madison.

Here’s how you can watch the Duke-Vermont March Madness game:

When: Friday, March 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Story continues below advertisement

More basketball:

Texas A&M Vs. Nebraska Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Online, On TV

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Jaylynn Nash/USA TODAY Sports Images