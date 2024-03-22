Duke will begin its 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament run Friday night with a South Region battle against Vermont in Brooklyn.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils entered The Big Dance via an at-large bid after losing to eventual champion North Carolina State in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The Catamounts, meanwhile, locked in their spot by claiming the America East Conference.

Jon Scheyer’s side is a commanding 12.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the first-round game. The winner moves on to play a Round of 32 game against either fifth-seeded Wisconsin or No. 12 James Madison.

Here’s how you can watch the Duke-Vermont March Madness game:

When: Friday, March 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+