The Jaguars caught some social media flak Sunday when they reportedly agreed to trade for Mac Jones, who is coming off back-to-back miserable seasons with the New England Patriots.

Matt Ryan, however, believes it was a shrewd move by Jacksonville.

The Jags landed Jones at a bargain price, shelling out a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for the 15th overall selection in 2021. Jones now finds himself under the guidance of Doug Pederson, an offensive-minded players coach who certainly understands the value of a capable backup signal-caller.

“I view it as no downside,” Ryan said of the reported Jones trade Monday on “Up & Adams. “You talk about giving up a sixth-round pick — this was a first-round pick just a couple of years ago that was in a Pro Bowl. Given the circumstances that went on in New England, too, I think it’s hard to have a complete picture of what Mac Jones is as a quarterback in this league. Trevor Lawrence had those injury issues at the end of last season. He toughed it out and he gutted through it, which is admirable, but you never know when that’s going to happen.

“If they truly believe they’re a playoff team — you look at Doug Pederson’s experience in Philadephia going to win that Super Bowl. I mean, Nick Foles was the guy who really stepped in and played after the Carson Wentz injury. I look at it and say if they’re really trying to win a Super Bowl, if they’re trying to build it and you can get a backup quarterback that has so much starting experience and an ability to go win games, you never know what’s going to Trevor Lawrence. If you can acquire a guy for a sixth-round pick, to me it makes a lot of sense.”

There isn’t much downside from Jones’ perspective either. While Jacksonville native appears excited about the new chapter of his NFL career, he will be able to embrace free agency next year if things don’t work out well with his hometown team.

All told, this might be a scenario in which all parties involved come out of the deal feeling good.