The Patriots failed Mac Jones across his final two seasons in New England, but it sounds like the franchise tried to do the quarterback right as they ushered him out of Foxboro, Mass.

Jones’ time with the Patriots came to an end Sunday when the team reportedly agreed to trade the fourth-year pro to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move was the furthest thing from a stunner, as Jones lost the starting job with six weeks to play last season and all signs point to New England overhauling its signal-caller room this offseason.

But even though Jones probably was reading the writing on the wall at One Patriot Place, the organization reportedly still kept him in the loop.

“The Patriots told Mac Jones after the combine of their intention to trade him, and even asked the quarterback what he wanted to do,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in a column published Monday. “After working through that, and shopping him all week, New England found a suitor in the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Story continues below advertisement

By moving to the Jaguars, the Jacksonville native will have an opportunity to work in comfortable surroundings and learn from a great offensive mind in head coach Doug Pederson. And even if Jones’ time in Southern Florida doesn’t prove to be very fruitful, he will be able to test free agency for the first time in his career next year.

As for the Patriots, expect Jerod Mayo and company to tap into the veteran QB market as the NFL opens its new year. One appealing option flew off the table Sunday night, though.