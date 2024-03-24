A trip to the Sweet 16 will be on the line Sunday afternoon when Marquette and Colorado do battle in Indianapolis.

The Golden Eagles and the Buffaloes are set for a South Region Round of 32 contest in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Shaka Smart’s second-seeded side opened its run with an 18-point win over Western Kentucky on Friday, while Tad Boyle’s bunch upset No. 7 Florida in a thriller.

Kam Jones, Tyler Kolek and company are a 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the second-round game. The winner advances to play 11th-seeded North Carolina State on Friday in Dallas.

Here’s how you can watch the Marquette-Colorado contest:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 12:10 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Story continues below advertisement

More basketball:

Marquette Vs. Colorado Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Robert Goddin/USA TODAY Sports Images