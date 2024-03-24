A trip to the Sweet 16 will be on the line Sunday afternoon when Marquette and Colorado do battle in Indianapolis.

The Golden Eagles and the Buffaloes are set for a South Region Round of 32 contest in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Shaka Smart’s second-seeded side opened its run with an 18-point win over Western Kentucky on Friday, while Tad Boyle’s bunch upset No. 7 Florida in a thriller.

Kam Jones, Tyler Kolek and company are a 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the second-round game. The winner advances to play 11th-seeded North Carolina State on Friday in Dallas.

Here’s how you can watch the Marquette-Colorado contest:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 12:10 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+