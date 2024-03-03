The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will wrap the on-field portion when the big men take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

It will mark the penultimate day of the week-long event in Indianapolis with offensive linemen and specialists doing some final testing Monday. All other position groups — defensive linemen/linebackers, defensive backs, tight ends as well as quarterbacks, running backs and receivers — took the field over the last few days.

Offensive linemen make up one of the deepest position groups in this year’s class. NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah previously ranked seven offensive linemen among his top-20 players.

Here’s how to watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL+