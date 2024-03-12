NFL Rumors: Is Aaron Rodgers Considering Vice Presidential Run?

Aaron Rodgers is mostly known for his extensive resume as a Super Bowl champion during 19 NFL seasons.

The current New York Jets quarterback has won four MVP awards as a four-time First-Team All-Pro selection. Rodgers still has business he wants to take care of with the Jets, given that the team has not gone to the postseason since 2010. Regardless of if that changes, Rodgers already has cemented himself as an all-time great.

Off the field, Rodgers has found himself in the headlines off the field for a number of belief sets ranging across vaccines, psychedelics, and darkness retreats. Those seemed to be personal opinions that picked up national attention and have amplified Rodgers beyond his playing persona.

Suddenly, that has reportedly opened up a potential opportunity for the 40-year-old.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reached out to Rodgers after speaking on a consistent basis on the possibility of selecting the NFL quarterback as his running mate, per The New York Times’ Rebecca Davis O’Brien. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared the report later on Tuesday.

In this scenario with Kennedy Jr. running for president, Rodgers would be the vice presidential nominee on the independent ticket in November. Is it really possible?

Davis O’Brien notes in the report that Rodgers “welcomed the overture” from Kennedy Jr., so let the speculation begin.

For those who need to dust off their AP United States Government textbooks, candidates for the office must be at least 35 years of age and either a natural-born U.S. citizen or an American citizen for 14 years. Those boxes can be checked off for the 40-year-old native of California.

In the low chance of Rodgers actually going through with such a scenario, his already busy fall during the NFL season would take on another major challenge during his return from an Achilles injury.