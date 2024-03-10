The Patriots might be eyeing a reunion as the start of NFL free agency nears.

A complete overhaul of the quarterback room could be on the horizon in New England. Neither Bailey Zappe nor Mac Jones has done enough to command a 2024 roster spot, and the Patriots are poised to usher in their next franchise quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in next month’s draft.

But even if New England isn’t prepared to start a rookie behind center next season, Jerod Mayo and company should bring in a veteran to bridge the gap to the future. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots might turn to a familiar face to check that box.

“Jacoby Brissett remains an attractive option for teams as a QB2 or bridge starter. New England is expected to be in the mix there,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column published Sunday morning.

There’s been plenty of buzz this offseason about a potential Brissett-Patriots reunion. Brissett and reigning Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco were “the first two names” that came to Adam Schefter’s mind when the ESPN insider thought about possible veteran QB options for New England. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin also attached Brissett to the Patriots, citing how much new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt “loved” working with the 2016 third-rounder in Cleveland.

It’s no secret Robert Kraft values familiarity. So, don’t be surprised if the Patriots owner encourages a move for Brissett, who played his rookie season in Foxboro, Mass.