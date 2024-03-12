Saquon Barkley caught flak from a Giants legend about his free agency decision, but the star running back didn’t take it quietly.

Barkley, drafted second overall by New York in 2018, reportedly is leaving the Meadowlands to sign a lucrative new deal with the rival Eagles. The move to Philadelphia drew a strong response from former Giants running back Tiki Barber, who claimed Barkley was now “dead” to the franchise and its fans.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection made sure to have his voice heard after Barber’s shot.

“@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team,” Barkley posted to X on Monday. “I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before. So if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs.”

Barkley added: “@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the ‘Dead to me’ talk don’t smile in my face when you see me.”

There probably won’t be many smiles on the faces of Giants fans when the Eagles make their trip to MetLife Stadium this season. Even though Barkley was an easy player for New York to root for and stayed committed to the franchise until he no longer could, the 27-year-old probably can expect a harsh reception when he returns to his old stomping grounds.