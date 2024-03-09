David Pastrnak lit the lamp for the 40th time this season to open the scoring for the Boston Bruins against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday.

As great as the real-time goal was, the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2 version on the Disney Channel was complete with an exploding net and spinning disco ball.

This is Pastrnak’s third straight 40-goal campaign and fourth of his career. He is tied with Bruins president Cam Neely for third-most in franchise history behind Phil Esposito (7) and Rick Middleton (5).

Story continues below advertisement

The fourth 40-goal campaign 🍝 pic.twitter.com/LJZSI1A1RK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 9, 2024

For the second year in a row, the NHL is providing the special Big City Greens broadcast with real-time players on the ice in animated characters from the popular Disney cartoon.

You can watch the animated version of the Bruins-Penguins matchup on Disney+, Disney Channel, ESPN+ and Disney XD.