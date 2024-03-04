Longtime Philadelphia Eagles standout Jason Kelce has called it a career.

Kelce, recognized as a First Team All-Pro in six of his last seven seasons, announced his retirement Monday after 13 seasons with the Eagles. He was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and played his entire career in the City of Brotherly Love.

Kelce delivered a heartfelt and emotional address as he spoke to the media for 40 minutes Monday afternoon.

You can watch the replay here, courtesy of the Eagles:

Jason Kelce meets with the media to discuss his future. https://t.co/x1Zb6eJWBA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024

Kelce thanked his family, including brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, his coaches and teammates, and spoke about some of the highlights and unforgettable moments from his career.