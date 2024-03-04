Why Red Sox Newcomer Believes Pitching Staff Could Surprise In 2024

Roberto Pérez has been around some really good pitching staffs, and he seems to think the Red Sox could be building something on the bump in Craig Breslow’s first season.

Breslow’s No. 1 objective as Red Sox chief baseball officer is to improve the club’s pitching at every level. The team has admitted its failings in recent years to scout and develop pitching, and the results have been evident on the field. Breslow committed to building a pitching factory, a process that not only includes finding and properly utilizing electric arms but building infrastructure around them that enhances their talent.

That obviously includes the coaching staff at every level, and it also includes the catchers. The Red Sox seemingly emphasized in the offseason finding backstops who can handle a staff. Pérez, who came up with the Cleveland Guardians, checks the boxes as a well-regarded catcher who has earned the trust of some really good pitchers. He believes the Red Sox at least have the talent and potential to show early improvement on the mound.

“The pitching staff is young with good arms here,” Pérez told MassLive.com. “Back in the days when I was Cleveland, we had younger guys, good arms. It was a matter of time and development.”

Perez pointed to pitchers like Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco, who all blossomed at times in their respective tenures in Cleveland. Kluber and Bauer, specifically, were Cy Young Award talents, and that doesn’t even speak to some of the lockdown bullpens the then-Indians could roll out.

“It’s very similar,” Pérez said, comparing the Boston staff to those he caddied for in Cleveland. “Guys with different stuff, different arm slots. A lot of spin on the ball. I think we’re gonna compete. I know we’re not on the radar, but it’s OK. … We’ve got talent here. If we can pitch the way we know how we’re supposed to pitch, we’re gonna be OK.”

The Red Sox, right now, appear destined to break camp without a clear-cut No. 1 pitcher. The hope is that someone like Brayan Bello takes the massive next step in his progression and establishes himself as a top-of-the-rotation arm. He could be the foundation for the staff moving forward. There are more question marks around the likes of Garrett Whitlock or Tanner Houck, but there’s no denying the talent Pérez mentions.

Of course, there’s also the chance Boston adds a veteran like Jordan Montgomery before the season starts, a move that would certainly be a shot in the arm for the young staff.

Either way, it sounds like Pérez is ready to buy in. If the Red Sox pitching staff performs to the potential the veteran catcher believes they’re capable of, Boston will take a giant leap in Breslow’s path to high-performing pitching.