If you didn’t know the name Xavier Worthy before the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, you certainly do now.

Worthy became the fastest man in the history of the combine Saturday, breaking John Ross’ forty-yard dash record with a 4.21-second mark to pace the wideouts.

4.21



XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Ross clocked in at 4.22 seconds in 2017, and his record stood for seven years. Worthy’s unofficial time was 4.22 until the NFL announced the official time of 4.21 later on. The Texas product elected not to take part in on-field drills following his record-setting performance.

Worthy widely is seen as a Day 2 pick, though game-breaking speed with a record to match could push him into the first round. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs likely will be looking for a wideout with the final pick of the round, and we know how much they like speed.

The Patriots could also be in range to snag Worthy, as they own the No. 34 overall pick. New England has expressed a desire to obtain speed, and there might not be anyone with more than Worthy that will be available.