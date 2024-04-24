Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 3: Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings

The Bruins will look to regain home-ice advantage Wednesday, as they meet the the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at Scotiabank Arena.
Boston will have a different cast of characters in that attempt, though.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery hasn’t officially revealed any trade secrets, but the expectation is that Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon and James van Riemsdyk will enter the lineup. Lohrei confirmed as much, telling ESPN’s Emily Kaplan his postseason debut gives him “maybe even more butterflies” than his debut from back in November.
Matt Grzelcyk, Andrew Peeke and Jakub Lauko will sit in Game 3, as the B’s look to add size across the board. Peeke is said to be week-to-week with the injury he suffered early in Monday’s loss. Grzelcyk and Lauko’s could slot back into the lineup at any point, depending on coaching decisions.
William Nylander is a game-time decision, and though it’s likely that he remains sidelined for at least one more game, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe says it’s “a possibility” that he returns in Game 3.
Jeremy Swayman is expected to keep Boston’s goalie rotation in order, though Montgomery wouldn’t give any definitive answer following morning skate.
Bruins-Leafs
The B’s and Leafs are scheduled to take the ice at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both clubs here:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-1)
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (1-1)
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
