Caleb Williams Hopes To ‘Chase’ Legendary Patriots QB

Caleb Williams maintains his position as the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots, barring a trade, will make a pick two spots later at No. 3 overall.

Williams would become the next franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears at that spot as the Windy City looks to restore a football culture. The Patriots are in a similar search with the potential to reset the most important position on the field. It’s been four seasons since Tom Brady ended his historic run in New England. Not only do the Patriots know that, it’s a standard for Williams as he starts his NFL journey.

“Now that I want to play in one place for 20 years (and) chase one guy, No. 12,” Williams shared on “The Pivot” with former NFL safety Ryan Clark.

While Williams’ play style compares more to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers among other notable passers of the past, the standard of winning remains with Brady, who won six of his seven Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.

The Bears have re-tooled their weapons to give Williams a chance to shine, though the mountain climb to reach the Brady-era Patriots is rather steep.

Quarterbacks remain the headlines as the NFL draft begins in six days.