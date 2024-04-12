Tyler O’Neill’s play to start the season makes the trade to acquire him look better every day for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston’s outfielder is tied with Mike Trout, whom the Red Sox host for a weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels, for the league lead in home runs with six. He only trails former Red Sox outfielder and current Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts for the MLB lead in OPS.

His solid defense and right-handed pop have served legitimate value to the Red Sox in areas of need.

MLB.com’s Will Leitch marveled at the start for O’Neill and what Boston’s offense found in the slugger.

“It’s not like anyone who watched him is that surprised by O’Neill’s explosion at the plate,” Leitch wrote. “This is a guy who has homered on five straight Opening Days. At his best, and healthiest (essentially the same thing), O’Neill is a true five-tool player who can produce at an MVP-caliber level, and now the Red Sox are reaping the benefits of a situation that’s perfect for him.”

Leitch continued: “Of course, April and May have never been the problem for O’Neill — it’s staying on the field the rest of the season. (That huge 2021 was the only time he played more than 96 games.) This is what O’Neill does when he’s healthy. Red Sox fans are advised to enjoy the show while it lasts. It’s quite a show.”

O’Neill smashed half of his home runs when the Red Sox visited the Angels in Anaheim last weekend. Now, he looks to stay hot as Boston kicks off a three-game series with Los Angeles at Fenway Park on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.