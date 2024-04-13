Pat Maroon ‘Really Excited’ To Make Bruins Debut Vs. Penguins

Pat Maroon’s long-awaited Bruins debut is finally here. The three-time Stanley Cup champion will suit up in Boston’s tilt with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

“I’m excited,” Maroon told reporters, per team-provided video. “I’m really excited, actually. I’m really pumped just to get going here.”

The Bruins acquired Maroon from the Minnesota Wild before the NHL trade deadline in March, but the 35-year-old forward has been sidelined since early February after undergoing back surgery.

Maroon first practiced with the team on March 21, hoping to play at least one regular-season game as the Black and Gold gear up for the postseason. The hope is finally a reality. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound left wing is looking forward to facing the Penguins since they are a team still trying to clinch a Stanley Cup playoff berth.

“It’s going to be a good test for myself,” Maroon said. “This is a team that’s fighting for a playoff spot. It’s a great game to get into. Get me prepared and ready for the real stuff.”

Maroon is slated to be in the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko. He is looking to complement the chemistry the duo has built throughout the season.

“(Lauko) is just a scrappy forward with a lot of energy,” Maroon said. “(He) gets under guys’ skin. He has speed; he can hit; he can get in on the forecheck. (Boqvist), he’s got high-end skills. He’s very skilled, very offensive.

“I think we can complement each other well with my size, protecting the puck down low, creating some offense, create some space for those two.”

After the matchup in Pittsburgh, the B’s travel to Washington to take on the Capitals on Monday before wrapping up their regular season at home against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Maroon is hoping to get as much game action as possible.

“There’s three games remaining, “Maroon said. “I’m going to try to play all three. It’s up to the coaches too, what they want to do. My goal is to play this game, get through this game first and try to go from there.

“So really excited. Really just excited to get in the locker room with the guys and go on the ice with them.”