Patriots Newcomer Offers Insight Into Eliot Wolf After Past Relationship

Sione Takitaki is in a new setting after signing with the Patriots in free agency.

But there are some familiar faces for Takitaki to lean on as he gets acclimated to his new team.

One of those is de facto general manager Eliot Wolf. Takitaki and Wolf crossed paths during their time with the Browns as Wolf was an assistant general manager for Cleveland when they drafted the linebacker in the third round in the 2019 NFL Draft.

That previous connection help forge Takitaki’s path to New England.

“Eliot brought me to Cleveland,” Takitaki told reporters Thursday at Gillette Stadium, per MassLive’s Chris Mason. “So when I got the call (from the Patriots), I was like, ‘Let’s do it, man.’ He’s familiar with me. I’m familiar with him… I just want to go out there and prove these guys right from bringing me in and giving me a chance.”

Wolf has a massive undertaking on his hands as he looks to make the right moves to facilitate New England’s rebuild. He’ll have final say over who the Patriots draft at No. 3 overall in two weeks, which will be a franchise-altering decision.

It isn’t guaranteed that Wolf stays New England’s de facto general manager after the draft, but Takitaki believes he’s well-suited for the job.

“He just knows football really well,” Takitaki said. “Obviously in that position you have to. He’s done it from the ground up. Had his position and he’s worked up. Really smart guy. Knows what he’s doing. Real strategic. So those are just some of the things. When you’re in that position, you’ve really gotta know your stuff.”

Wolf hasn’t exactly excited the Patriots fan base this offseason. Wolf opted to re-sign a number of players instead of bringing in big-time free agents.

Takitaki can see why Wolf took that approach, though.

“Just the way he’s building up the roster,” Takitaki said. “I know you guys (in the media) have been watching and you guys want splashes, but I feel like taking care of his guys in the building first (is strategic).”