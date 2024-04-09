The Red Sox know they have to do a better job at protecting their home turf this season.

This was something Alex Cora harped on as Boston closed out a very successful West Coast road trip to kick off the 2024 season. The veteran manager lamented the Red Sox’s struggles at Fenway Park the last handful of seasons and stressed the need for Boston to make its home ballpark a daunting place for visiting teams to play.

Rafael Devers understands the significance of playing well at home. The star third baseman was a key member of the 2021 Red Sox, who came within two wins of the World Series after going nearly 20 games above .500 at Fenway in the regular season. Devers isn’t dwelling on the home struggles that followed that memorable campaign but knows improvements must be made.

“We haven’t played at home yet,” Devers told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “Last year was last year. That’s in the past. We have the best fans in baseball; we need to enjoy playing there and we haven’t the last few years.”

Devers added: “Our park is different, but it’s still our park. I think we’ll be better.”

The Red Sox will try to get off on the right foot at Fenway Park on Tuesday when they host the Baltimore Orioles. NESN’s complete coverage of Boston’s home opener begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.