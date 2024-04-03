The Red Sox and the Athletics will wrap up their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Oakland Coliseum.

Alex Cora made a series of lineup changes coming off Tuesday’s extra-innings win, which put Boston in position to earn a sweep. Masataka Yoshida, Enmanuel Valdez, Reese McGuire and Wilyer Abreu all are in the starting lineup after beginning the middle game on the bench. As a result, Tyler O’Neill, Bobby Dalbec, Pablo Reyes and Connor Wong are not in Wednesday’s starting nine.

The pitching matchup will feature a pair of right-handers coming off season-opening losses, though they experienced very different results in their respective 2024 debuts. Nick Pivetta struck out 10 Mariners over six innings of one-run ball in Seattle last week, but he received no favors from a silent Red Sox offense. Ross Stripling, meanwhile, was tagged for five runs (four earned) on seven hits over five frames against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here are the starting lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-A’s game:

RED SOX (4-2)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Nick Pivetta, RHP (0-1, 1.50 ERA)

ATHLETICS (1-5)

Ryan Noda, 1B

Zack Gelof, 2B

JJ Bleday, CF

J.D. Davis, 3B

Seth Brown, RF

Brent Rooker, DH

Kyle McCann, C

Tyler Nevin, LF

Nick Allen, SS

Ross Stripling, RHP (0-1, 7.20 ERA)