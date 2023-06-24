There’s a case to be made Dalvin Cook would make for an ideal fit with the Patriots, which was something the Pro Bowl running back seemingly agreed with.

DeAndre Hopkins has been the primary focus on New England’s radar as the free agent wide receiver reportedly is choosing between the Patriots and Tennessee Titans following his visits with both franchises. And he is willing to take as much time as possible.

However, New England’s backfield also could use reinforcements. James Robinson was released in the offseason, which leaves Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. as the backups behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Head coach Bill Belichick tends to favor a committee approach at the running back position, so it’s unlikely Stevenson will get a three-down role, especially since there were signs of the 25-year-old slowing down in the final games of last season.

Montgomery and Strong likely will compete as the third-down back, and Harris’ role might be as an early-down relief back for Stevenson. But Cook could give Bill O’Brien more options as he takes control of the offense to help get Mac Jones back on track.

That was the case former NFL executive Michael Lombardi made on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. He believed Cook would be a good fit for the Patriots, and it’s a sentiment the 27-year-old agreed with when he retweeted the clip on Twitter.

Cook told ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week he would like to play with Hopkins, though he admitted he had not spoken with the wideout. Schefter later went on the “Pat McAfee Show” and called the idea “not likely.”

But if Hopkins does choose to sign with the Patriots, it’s possible Cook and New England try to find a way to get him onboard if he has a strong desire to link up with the All-Pro receiver.

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins also reportedly are interested in signing the free agent running back, so it appears Cook will find his next home somewhere in the AFC East.