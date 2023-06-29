Red Sox Truly Defied Odds In 2013 As Long-Shot World Series Champs Since 1985, only five teams have had longer preseason odds than Boston's 2013 club by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

The 2013 Boston Red Sox had one of the most impressive World Series runs since the turn of the century — at least from an oddsmaker’s point of view.

With that 2013 campaign now a decade old, NESN and NESN.com have taken Red Sox fans on a trip down memory lane during Boston’s 2023 season. And one way to show just how the ballclub defied the odds that season is reflecting on, well, the odds.

According to Sports Odds History, of the 22 teams that have won the World Series since 2000, only three teams entered their title-winning season with a longer price than the 2013 Red Sox. Boston was 28-1 to win the World Series that preseason after opening 40-1.

The 2002 Anaheim Angels (40-1), 2003 Florida Marlins (75-1) and 2015 Kansas City Royals (33-1) were the only ones to have longer preseason odds before winning their respective titles. Sports Odds History lists odds all the way back to the 1985 season with only five World Series-winning teams farther down the betting board than the 2013 Red Sox.

As of March 31, 2013, the day before Boston faced the New York Yankees on Opening Day, 13 teams had shorter odds to win the World Series.

All three teams the Red Sox defeated en route to the title — the Tampa Bay Rays (20-1), Detroit Tigers (+850) and St. Louis Cardinals (20-1) — had shorter prices than Boston entering the season. The Washington Nationals (+750) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+750) were on the top line while the Angeles (8-1) and Toronto Blue Jays (8-1) were right there with them before the campaign started.

Additionally, the Red Sox were 4-1 to win the 2004 World Series, 7-1 to win the 2007 World Series and +1150 to claim the trophy ahead of their historic 2018 campaign. Sports Odds History portrayed how those have tended to be the preseason prices of the team which ultimately hoists the trophy at season’s end — not 28-1 like the Red Sox were during their unforgettable 2013 campaign.

