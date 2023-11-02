The Boston Red Sox accomplished the unthinkable in 2013 and won the World Series, and the championship parade was a day of celebration and remembrance.

The Red Sox had met with survivors of the bombings over breakfast before the celebration and confetti dropped on the city of Boston.

Nov. 2 marked the 10-year anniversary of the parade where the Red Sox took to the city of Boston on duck boats that featured a custom beard in honor of the playoff beards the team sported during their iconic postseason run. The boats also featured the slogan “For You Boston” in reference to the Red Sox playing for the city following the Boston Marathon bombings.

Thousands took to the streets to celebrate with the team with fans wearing their own fake beards and custom jerseys. The Dropkick Murphys joined the team on the duck boats, and even Officer Steve Horgan, aka the “bullpen cop” from David Ortiz’s legendary grand slam in the American League Championship Series, also joined the team in the parade.

The celebration turned into an emotional remembrance when the duck boats reached the finish of the Boston Marathon on Boylston St. David Ortiz ceremonially ran past the finish line. Jonny Gomes and Jarrod Saltalamacchia came off the boat with the World Series trophy and set it down on the finish line with a “Boston Strong” Red Sox jersey over it. A rendition of “God Bless America” was sung and the crowd roared into a “Boston Strong” chant. It was a touching moment to remember those who died in the bombings.

“The last time I was standing on the streets of Boston was the day of the marathon, and I’d just like to say thank you to the Red Sox for bringing all these people back to the streets for something so great to celebrate,” Laurie Delaney of Dedham, Mass. said in 2013, per CNN.

The parade ended when the boats entered Charles River, and the celebration capped off a memorable season and gave the city of Boston something to celebrate after tragedy hit months earlier.